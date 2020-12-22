Collins, Feinstein bill to establish Smithsonian women’s history museum to be signed into law

The bill will establish a national museum to collect, study, and create programs on a wide spectrum of American women’s experiences, contributions, and history.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In addition to pandemic-related relief—like unemployment insurance, a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program, vaccine and testing funds, and yes...stimulus checks—lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year Monday night.

Included in the package—a bill that will establish a Smithsonian museum in the nation’s capital honoring American women. Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein worked on the bill in a bipartisan effort on behalf of the American Museum of Women's History Congressional Commission to get the bill passed.

“As our Women’s Suffrage Centennial year draws to a close, I am delighted that Congress was able to work together in a bipartisan way to pass this legislation,” Collins said in a statement Tuesday. “I look forward to the creation of a museum in our nation’s capital that celebrates the invaluable contributions women have made to our nation.”

Congress has passed a bill I authored with @SenFeinstein to establish a Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum! I look forward to the creation of a museum in our nation’s capital that celebrates the many contributions women have made to our nation.https://t.co/dRvpqTdDIQ — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) December 22, 2020

The Congressional Commission was created in December 2014 to study the potential for an American museum of women’s history in Washington, D.C. The bipartisan commission unanimously recommended the creation of a new Smithsonian museum dedicated to women’s history.

Incorporating their recommendations, the bill will establish a national museum to collect, study, and create programs on a wide spectrum of American women’s experiences, contributions, and history.

"On behalf of the Commissioners of the US Commission to study the potential for an American Women’s History Museum, we offer our sincere praise and gratitude to Senators Collins and Feinstein for their years of leadership on this momentous piece of legislation. The personal energy and drive that they put forth was supported by ideas and input from women and men from across the country, of all ages and walks of life, in addition to leading authorities and experts on women’s history and the museum community,” commission chair Jane Abraham said. “We enthusiastically look forward to the day when our citizens and visitors visit the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum and gain a much deeper understanding and appreciation of the role that women played in building America. Congratulations Senators Collins and Feinstein!"

The bipartisan bill is supported by the American Historical Association, the National Coalition for History, the Women’s Business Development Center, Women in Aerospace, the National Foundation for Women Legislators, Women in Defense, the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, and many other organizations.

“Women have been a central part of American history from our founding to the present day in every way, whether it’s science, business, the arts or politics,” Feinstein said. “A permanent museum to celebrate those contributions and tell the stories of so many incredible women is long overdue. I’m pleased to see our bill to establish a Smithsonian museum for women’s history finally pass.”