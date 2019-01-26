PORTLAND, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Friday a bill she co-authored will help federal workers quickly get the back pay they are owed from the 35-day partial government shutdown.

Sen. Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine that the new law will allow the administration to process paychecks very quickly.

"My hope and anticipation is that federal employees will receive their back pay pretty early next week," Collins said. "I can't tell you whether it's Monday or Tuesday. But I think it will be very early next week."

Collins said the five-week shutdown accomplished nothing, but she is optimistic that some lessons have been learned and a long term deal can be reached. "I think the parties have moved off their intransigent positions and that they will come together and hammer out a compromise," she said.

As negotiators work on a long-term border security deal over the next three weeks, Collins says she will be offering suggestions. "To me, it makes sense to start with the recommendations of the non-partisan, non-political experts at the Department of Homeland Security," she said.

Collins admits that as a member of the U.S. Senate, she is embarrassed that it has been so difficult to do the most basic job of keeping the government functioning.

"This is the fundamental task that we have, and shutdowns represent the ultimate failure to govern effectively," Collin said. "That's why I've always opposed them."