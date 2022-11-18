Collins discusses support for Respect of Marriage Act

Collins is the lead Senate Republican sponsor, and also introduced an amendment to allow religious organizations to deny services to same-sex couples.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, answered questions from NEWS CENTER Maine about her role as the lead Republican sponsor for the Senate version of the Respect for Marriage Act.

The bill, which passed through the House of Representatives on July 19, and cleared hurdles in the Senate on November 16, would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act—a 1996 bill that federally defined "marriage" as a union between one man and one woman, and did not require states to recognize any marriage between persons of the same sex.

If the Respect for Marriage Act passes, it will require the federal government and states to recognize marriages regardless of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin, if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed.

Additionally, it allows the attorney general and individuals to sue governments that infringe upon these rights.

Gay rights advocates, including GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) have celebrated the bill.

Collins also introduced an amendment with Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin. If added to the final bill, it will exempt religious institutions from having to perform any "services, facilities, or goods" for a marriage.

On Friday, we asked Collins if the bill, with this amendment included, meant true marriage equality. Collins said it was a step in the right direction.

"What this bill is putting into federal law that the federal government has to recognize these marriages and that states have to recognize marriages, no matter where they occur," she said, while leading a construction ribbon cutting ceremony in Waterville. "It also has some important religious liberty provisions. It says that churches, synagogues, mosques, that do not believe in same-sex marriages cannot be forced to perform them in violation of the religious tenets that they hold. And I think that's fair too."

Collins floor remarks on the bill can be viewed here.

Beyond this bill, when asked if she felt the new Congress could better wade through the division that had festered in recent years, Collins said she would go back to Washington with open eyes, hopeful a now-split majority in the two chambers of the legislature could find common ground.