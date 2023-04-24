Chief Naval Officer Mike Gilday tours Bath Iron Works

Adm. Mike Gilday visited Bath Iron Works to tour the future USS Carl M. Levin before it officially becomes part of the fleet.

BATH, Maine — Bath built is best built. That's what shipbuilders at Bath Iron Works said of the U.S. Navy destroyers they build right in our backyard.

On Monday, Chief Naval Officer Adm. Mike Gilday got to see that work firsthand.

"I couldn't be more proud, the Navy couldn't be more proud of the work that's done here," Adm. Gilday said.

He was joined by Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

Something they all agree on? America needs more naval ships.

"Right now, the U.S. has fewer than 300 ships. In just two years, China will exceed 400 ships," Collins said.

Navy leaders estimate we need 353 ships to have a competitive fleet. The U.S. is at 296 now with about one a year being made at BIW and other ships being built at other shipyards across the country.

Today @SenAngusKing and @SenatorCollins are touring Bath Iron Works with Navy Admiral Mike Gilday #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/NUXJMdmgVu — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 24, 2023

King said the DDG Destroyers made here are some of the most complex and important things made in the country.

"This is the workhorse of the Navy and these ships are some of the most important that we build," King said.

King went on to say that the goal of these ships is not to fight wars but instead to deter wars, and the hope is for the future USS Carl M. Levin to do just that.

By this summer, the ship will go to Maryland before being stationed in Hawaii.

"She'll find herself on the western Pacific doing the nation's business," Gilday said.

After the press conference Monday, Collins told reporters that BIW used to make 1.5 boats a year and that she wants to get the shipyard back to that quota soon.