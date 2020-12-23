Pingree on Trump's veto threat: 'It's really just disgusting.'

Pres. Trump criticized the long-awaited COVID relief bill, that he had previously suggested he would sign, in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday night.

PORTLAND, Maine — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) did not mince words when asked about Pres. Trump's threats to veto the latest stimulus package.

"It's really just disgusting," Pingree told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Pres. Trump criticized the long-awaited bill, that he had previously suggested he would sign, in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday night.

Railing against a range of provisions in the bill, including for foreign aid, he told lawmakers to "get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.”

He also demanded the $900 billion package passed through the House and Senate this week be amended to ensure Americans receive direct payments of $2,000 instead of the proposed $600.

This despite previous attempts by democrats to make the amount higher that were ultimately shot down by republicans.

"It shows a total lack of understanding of even how the parliamentary process works, how we negotiate things," Pingree said. "It's kind of like a toddler stamping their feet saying 'I didn't get everything I wanted but nobody asked me and I forgot to say what I wanted.'"

Pingree said while she did not think the proposed deal reached went far enough to provide critical aid to Mainers and Americans suffering in the midst of the pandemic, getting something passed was necessary.

Now she fears the consequences could be dire if Trump does not sign it.

"You're going to leave all kinds of people hungry, with eviction notices, no unemployment check," Pingree said. "It's about as Scrooge as you can get."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted Wednesday that she agreed with the president's calls to increase the direct payments and urged him to get republican leaders on board.

"Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments! This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve," she wrote.