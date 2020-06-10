CD-2 candidates respond to attack ads

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden and Republican Congressional Candidate Dale Crafts each have a single attack ad airing against their opponent

MAINE, Maine — The candidates promise to run positive campaigns, second congressional district candidates dale crafts and Jared Golden have now gone on the offense -- both issuing attack ads against the other.

Most recently, the Golden campaign put out an ad saying Dale Crafts doesn't support the Affordable Care Act.

The beginning of the ad shows Dale Crafts answering a reporter’s question: “Should we repeal the affordable care act? Yes.” The ad goes on to say, “Dale Crafts would vote to take away protections from pre-existing conditions and healthcare for millions of Americans and allow seniors to be charged five times more for healthcare.”

The premise of the ad, approved by the Jared Golden campaign, is factual. Dale Crafts does want to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Also true: repealing the ACA, which covers more than 20 million people, endangers protections for folks with pre-existing conditions.

However, in a conversation with NEWS CENTER Maine, Dale Craft strongly opposes the idea that he would vote to take away protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Crafts says, “I want to take away protections for pre-existing conditions? The guy who has been in the wheelchair for 37 years! Can't the Democratic party do better than that?”

In place of the ACA, Crafts says he wants to see a free-market health care system.

Crafts says, “Let’s come up with a free market healthcare program that is more accessible, you still keep your doctor, more affordable prices and better care.”

Interestingly, Crafts also says he is in favor of the government assisting in covering health care costs for those who need it.

“We also need to find ways to supplement and help people who can't afford to get healthcare,” says Crafts.

Jared Golden also responded to the attack ad put out by the Dale Crafts campaign in September.

The ad suggests that Jared Golden sides with "extreme liberals" and wants to defund the police. NEWS CENTER Maine took a closer look at the ad and determined it was very misleading about the congressman's position.

In a conversation at his home in Lewiston on Tuesday, Golden said his record speaks for itself.

“My reaction to the ad is it reeks of desperation. Attacks like that, I think most people don't believe it. If they do, they were inclined to believe something like that, to begin with. I believe my record is a very strong one for law-enforcement. I’ve supported pay raises for state police, funding for bulletproof vests, and other things that protect our police. I am the co-sponsor of a bill that says we should not be defunding our police and that if communities abolish our police we are going to pull back on some of their federal funding because they shouldn't be doing that and that shouldn't be encouraged.”