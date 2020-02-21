MAINE, USA — Super Tuesday is quickly approaching, and the Democratic presidential race is heating up—the debate in Las Vegas this week was proof of that. Candidates will fight to win primaries—and important delegates—in 15 jurisdictions, including Maine, on March 3. Endorsements from party and local leaders in the community are powerful showings of support and help influence how voters view candidates. Here’s how the candidates’ public support with Mainers is going so far.

RELATED: Feisty Las Vegas debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers, biggest audience ever for a Democratic debate

Pete Buttigieg

The former South Bend, Ind. Mayor, who narrowly won the Iowa caucus—though Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders have requested a recount—and almost edged out Sanders in the New Hampshire primary has picked up several Maine endorsements ahead of Super Tuesday.

On Friday Maine State Reps. Andrew McLean and Tiffany Roberts announced they are backing Buttigieg for president. State Treasurer Henry Beck and State Rep. Lois Reckitt, who have also endorsed him, will serve as Maine co-chairs for the campaign. Beck and Rep. McLean will join the Buttigieg campaign at a canvass launch in Portland on Sunday at Rivalries Restaurant.

The Pete for America campaign released the following statement about the endorsements:

"Momentum is growing in Maine behind Pete's vision for the country with a groundswell of support from elected officials and hundreds of active grassroots volunteers across the state. Pete knows from his experience as Mayor of South Bend and serving our country overseas that there is another way forward besides burning down the system and the status quo. Mainers are ready for a president that actually brings the country together to tackle our greatest challenges on issues like bringing down health care costs and building an economy that actually works for all Americans."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the Maine March 3 primary

RELATED: Sanders campaign seeks Iowa recount after margin shrinks to 0.004%

Elizabeth Warren

AP

Earlier this month, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren picked up 19 endorsements from current and former elected officials from Maine. The most notable endorsements include Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, former Senate President Beth Edmonds, Sen. Rebecca Millett, and Rep. Ryan Fecteau.

Warren’s Maine endorsements: Dan Ankeles, Town Council, Brunswick; Rep. Christopher Babbidge, District 8; Sen. Brownie Carson, District 24; Rep. Janice Cooper, District 47; Rep. Drew Gattine, District 34; Ben Grant, Former Maine Democratic Party Chairman; Sen. Geoffrey Gratwick, District 9; Rep. Thom Harnett, District 83; April Humphrey, City Council, Yarmouth; Sen. Majority Leader Nate Libby, District 21; Rep. Colleen Madigan, District 110; Rep. Ann Matlack, District 92; Laurie Osher, Town Council, Orono; Rep. Anne Perry, District 140; Sen. Linda Sanborn, District 30; and Rep. Ryan Tipping, District 123.

RELATED: Warren slams Bloomberg for comments about women during debate

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders became the first candidate to qualify for the Maine primary. He is coming off a primary win in New Hampshire and holds a double-digit lead in national polls.

RELATED: Sanders holds double-digit lead nationally in Democratic race, new poll shows

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash.

AP

Sanders recently released his Maine co-chairs, which includes Phish co-founder Jonathan Fishman, and State Senate President Troy Jackson. The other Maine co-chairs are: Safiya Khalid, Lewiston City Councilor; Briar Lyons, owner of Lincolnville General Store & Elderflower Farm; and Rachel Talbot Ross, State Rep (District 40).

RELATED: Phish co-founder and Troy Jackson among those named as Maine Super Tuesday co-chairs for Sanders campaign

RELATED: Sanders is 'disowning' supporters who make sexist attacks online

Mike Bloomberg

The former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has been surging in national polls and continues to pour money into ads and staff increases across Super Tuesday states, including Maine. According to the Associated Press, the Bloomberg campaign has spent $409 million of his personal fortune so far in the race. Bloomberg recently opened a campaign office in Bangor, following office openings in Scarborough and Lewiston.

Bloomberg’s biggest Maine endorsement so far has been former Congressman Mike Michaud. Michaud is the former Assistant Secretary of Labor in the Obama Administration.

RELATED: Former Maine Congressman Mike Michaud endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

“In 2020, we need a candidate who can do one thing — beat Donald Trump. Mike Bloomberg is that candidate,” Michaud said in a statement.

Other Bloomberg endorsements from Maine are: Major General John “Bill” Libby, Former Adjutant General of the Maine National Guard; Augusta Mayor Dave Rollins; former State Sen. Linda Valentino; Kay Rand, former chief of staff to Sen. Angus King; former Saco Mayor Sam Zatilin; and former Portland Mayor George Campbell.

RELATED: Mike Bloomberg campaign office opens in Bangor

RELATED: Bloomberg struggles to respond to politics of #MeToo era

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s strategy has been clear since a disappointing showing in Iowa. He left New Hampshire on the day of the primary to go to South Carolina. According to national polls, Biden has the most minority support among the candidates. Although Biden had dismal performances in Iowa (fourth with 15.8%), and New Hampshire (fifth with 8.4%), according to a recent NBC/WSJ poll he is second nationally with 15% of Democratic primary voters.

His focus seems to be on southern and western states. His presence hasn’t been felt in Maine yet. NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

RELATED: Protesters interrupt Joe Biden at debate over immigration policies

RELATED: Biden says he’ll 'probably take a hit' in New Hampshire primary

Amy Klobuchar

Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been surging lately, pulling out a surprise third place showing in New Hampshire.

As with Biden, Klobuchar’s presence in Maine hasn’t been felt yet, though, aside from advertising. Following the Las Vegas debate, Klobuchar launched a seven-figure ad buy in Super Tuesday states including in Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to her campaign about endorsements. We will update this story with the campaign’s response.

RELATED: Warren stands up for Klobuchar as Buttigieg attacks her failure to name Mexican president

Tulsi Gabbard

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been holding town halls in Maine recently, drawing crowds. NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to the campaign about endorsements and will update this story.

RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' comments

RELATED: Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present' on impeachment

Tom Steyer

Billionaire Tom Steyer has been in the race far longer than Bloomberg but doesn’t have nearly as much support. Steyer, who skipped the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, didn’t qualify for the debate in Las Vegas. NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to his campaign and will update this story.

RELATED: 'Miss me yet?' | Tom Steyer tweets his way through Vegas debate

RELATED: Celebrity political endorsements are a waste of breath, poll shows

This is a running list of endorsements and will be updated.