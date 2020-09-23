Campaign stop will increase rush hour traffic in Holden, police say

HOLDEN, Maine — Police say a very busy stretch of road in Holden is expected to get even busier Wednesday night.
Maine Military on Rt 1 is the spot for a Donald Trump Jr. campaign rally for his father.
The 'Make America Great Again’ campaign stop is not open to the public. Tickets were given out in advance, first-come, first-serve online.
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley said, “Traffic is always significant there and rush-hour traffic is even more significant. So, they are asking motorists to be patient”.
The number of attendees has grown, Greeley said, so they have reached out to neighboring departments for assistance.
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will be campaigning in Maine later this week.