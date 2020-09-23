Campaign stop will increase rush hour traffic in Holden, police say

Maine Military on Rt 1 is the spot for a Donald Trump Jr. campaign rally for his father.

HOLDEN, Maine — Police say a very busy stretch of road in Holden is expected to get even busier Wednesday night.

The 'Make America Great Again’ campaign stop is not open to the public. Tickets were given out in advance, first-come, first-serve online.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley said, “Traffic is always significant there and rush-hour traffic is even more significant. So, they are asking motorists to be patient”.

The number of attendees has grown, Greeley said, so they have reached out to neighboring departments for assistance.

If you are traveling in the @Town_of_Holden today, PLEASE be aware that there may be traffic issues, in addition to an increased police presence, due to @DonaldJTrumpJr visiting here. Please be alert while driving AND exercise patience. Thank you! — Holden Police Department (@HoldenPolice) September 23, 2020