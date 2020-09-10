Brewer issues ballots for wrong legislative race after 2,000 absentee requests

The city of Brewer is requesting voters who live in House District 128 return ballots as they were sent the ballots for neighboring House District 129.

BREWER, Maine — Those in charge of the ____ election for the city of Brewer sent the wrong state ballot to voters who live in one of the two legislative districts.

The mixup came as the city issued nearly 2,000 ballots, a number the city’s deputy clerk called “unprecedented.”

Voters who live in House District 128, which is the bigger district, were sent a ballot for the neighboring House District 129, according to a letter from Deputy City Clerk James Smith that was posted to Brewer’s website on Friday.

The Maine House race in District 128 is contested. The Maine House race in District 129 is not.

Smith instructed anyone who received a ballot for House District 129 or who has already returned it to promptly call his office at 207-989-7050.