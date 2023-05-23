Bowdoin College asks Russia to #FreeEvan

"A lot of faculty knew Evan or knew of Evan. The thought that somebody we had in our classrooms could be caught up in this dangerous situation is upsetting."

BRUNSWICK, Maine — As the academic year draws to a close at Bowdoin College, students and faculty are not only preparing for graduation but also keeping their thoughts with Evan Gershkovich, a former student who graduated in 2014.

Gershkovich, an American citizen working as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, was recently detained on spying charges, becoming the first US correspondent since the Cold War to face such circumstances.

The news of Gershkovich's arrest has deeply affected the Bowdoin College community, particularly the faculty who had taught him.

Laura Henry, a professor of government and legal studies, expressed her distress, stating, "A lot of faculty knew Evan or knew of Evan, the thought that somebody we had in our classrooms could be caught up in this dangerous situation is upsetting."

Andrew Rudalevige, chair of the government and legal studies department, said, "The alumni community is very tight-knit, and students were offended by the idea that a journalist doing their job would be detained."

In response to Gershkovich's arrest, professors at Bowdoin College initiated conversations with students to raise awareness about the situation.

"It's really unfortunate that his arrest has meant that more and more reporters are fleeing the country, and Russian journalists are more constrained," Laura Henry said, emphasizing the broader impact of his arrest. "They are even more vulnerable than Western journalists. We know less about Russia than we did before, and they know less about us, and that's really a shame."

Demonstrating their support for Gershkovich, students on campus came together to write and translate over 115 cards to send to him in prison. This heartfelt gesture aims to let him know that he is not forgotten, and people back in Maine are thinking of him during this challenging time.

Bowdoin College also stands behind Gershkovich, displaying a #FreeEvan sign as a symbol of hope for his release.

Rudalevige emphasized the importance of taking risks and making a difference in the world, saying, "It reminds us that when we go out into the world to make a difference, you are taking a risk. But we want our students to take that risk and go out and make a difference and serve the common good."