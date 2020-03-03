SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The office just off Route One is loaded with signs reading “Mike 2020." It also features a “Flat Mike”—a life-size cutout of Michael Bloomberg, looking seriously at the viewer. From this office, and three others around the state, the Bloomberg campaign is hoping to manage a strong voter turnout in Tuesday’s Maine Presidential Primary.

On Tuesday, Democrats will have their first chance this primary season to vote for Bloomberg, as the former mayor of New York will be on the ballot in all the Super Tuesday states.

The Bloomberg campaign was out in many parts of Maine Monday, knocking on doors, looking for votes and reminding Democrats to go to the polls. Bloomberg has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the national campaign, and even in Maine, with relatively few delegates to win, the campaign has 20 paid staff and four offices working to get out the vote.

Mike Cuzzi, who is leading the campaign effort in Maine, was not predicting a win in the primary but said he expects Bloomberg to do well.

“We expect to win delegates in contests not only in Maine but nationally tomorrow. Its important to remember its only one-third of delegates, so this campaign is far from over after super Tuesday and will continue into March and April,” Cuzzi said.

NEWS CENTER Maine Democratic analyst John Richardson said he thinks Bloomberg could do well on Tuesday, maybe as high as second to presumed favorite Bernie Sanders.

“I think there are a lot of undecided voters who have to make up their minds tonight or tomorrow morning," said Richardson, “but I think in many ways they are looking at who best can take on and defeat Donald Trump in the fall."

Richardson said he thinks Bernie Sanders will win Maine, but that Bloomberg and Joe Biden will be in a race for second place, likely edging out Elizabeth Warren in the shrinking field of candidates.

