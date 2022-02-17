x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Bill would expand northern border commission another decade

The bill broadens the commission’s ability to award grants to projects to address the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders.

CONCORD, N.H. — A bill introduced by a group of U.S. senators in northern New England would allow a 10-year reauthorization for a commission that provides funding and jobs for economic development projects across the region. 

New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office says the Northern Border Regional Commission bill "encourages business retention and expansion, invests in public infrastructure and promotes tourism."

The bill broadens the commission's ability to award grants to projects to address the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders. 

Grants are also awarded to projects that address child care and health care needs and housing construction or rehabilitation.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Gov. Mills visits planned University of Maine at Farmington childcare facility