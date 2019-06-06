AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill that would rename a bridge in T3 Indian Purchase Township in honor of fallen Maine State Police Trooper Detective Ben Campbell.

LD 1827, introduced this week by Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, looks to memorialize Detective Campbell by designating the Maine Department of Transportation to replace the title of Bridge No. 3666, currently referred to as West Branch Bridge, with the Detective Benjamin Campbell Bridge.

Campbell was killed April 3 while assisting a driver along I-95 when he was fatally struck by a wheel that had flown off a passing by logging truck.

The 31-year-old is survived by his wife and 6-month-old son.

Maine Bridge No. 3666, or West Branch Bridge

The T3 Indian Purchase Township bridge is located on Route 11, about a mile and a half west of the Millinocket municipal border.

"We’ll never be able to truly do justice to Detective Campbell’s memory," Sen. Dill said. "But it is my hope this token of gratitude from the Maine Legislature will serve as a lasting reminder of his sacrifice and service for the many people whose lives he touched."

A year ago this month, lawmakers and Gov. Paul LePage enacted a measure renaming Bridge No. 2187 on Route 201A in Norridgewock to the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge.

Cpl. Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office was murdered last April while on duty. His suspected killer's trial is expected to begin next week.

LD 1827 faces further action in the Senate and the House.