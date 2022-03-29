x
Bill to keep Maine Veterans Homes open needs one more vote before it hits Mills' desk

LD 2001 passed its initial vote in the state House and Senate on Tuesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Tuesday, the Maine House and Senate passed a bill to keep the Caribou and Machias Maine Veterans Homes open, despite Maine Veterans Homes' attempt to close them. 

The bill still needs to go back to the Senate for a final vote on Thursday.

If it passes, then the bill goes to Gov. Janet Mills' desk, then to the Appropriations Committee to decide how to fund the $3.5 million bill.

This bill would also look at ensuring all six of Maine's veterans' homes remain open. 

Senate President Troy Jackson, the bill's sponsor, said this had been a frustrating process for rural Mainers, but an important one.

"My entire district is very adamant that they don't want to see a home in rural Maine close. And in Washington County, which is a long way away from me, I've been there enough to understand that while we're different, we feel a lot of the same. So for both of those areas, I mean, it makes me upset that it's another thing, another problem that we have to deal with," Jackson said.

