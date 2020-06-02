VERMONT, USA — A Vermont lawmaker hopes to make prostitution safer and remove the stigma that often prevents sex workers from seeking police protection and health care.
A bill introduced last month by Rep. Selene Colburn would decriminalize prostitution, while the state would maintain its laws against sex trafficking. But Colburn thinks a related proposal will have a better chance at movement this year.
It would give immunity to people who were victims of or witnessed a crime while engaged in prostitution or sex trafficking so they can report it to law enforcement.
The push in Vermont is part of a small but growing movement to decriminalize prostitution.
