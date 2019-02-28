AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers will consider a bill that would give incentives for utility companies such as Central Maine Power and Emera Maine to provide better service.

The Legislative Council on Thursday voted unanimously to approve an after-deadline bill request from Speaker Sara Gideon, LR 2427, “An Act to Institute Performance-Based Rates for Electric Utilities.”

The bill would provide for a comprehensive review of the incentive structure for Maine’s investor-owned transmission and distribution utilities.

Performance-based rates (PBR) would link utility revenues to meeting performance goals for customer service. Lawmakers say PBR could significantly lower costs and improve service, all while encouraging utilities to be more innovative in how they deliver power.

The legislation comes on the heels of numerous issues facing CMP, from billing problems to sluggish response times for restoring power after outages.

“The problems with Maine’s investor-owned electric utilities seem to become clearer and more concerning by the day,” said Speaker Gideon.

“These companies should be laser-focused on things like reliability, affordability, sustainability and security. However, the current incentive structure seems to reward these companies for investments that may benefit shareholders more than ratepayers. It’s past time we had a serious conversation about ensuring our utilities are incentivized to serve their customers’ best interests.”

Supporters say because it specifies certain benchmarks, rather than requiring certain measures utilities must take, PBR encourages innovation in the delivery of electric power, and could significantly lower costs and improve service.

The legislation, still in draft form, will be finalized in the coming weeks and referenced to a legislative committee for a public hearing.

A date for the public hearing has not yet been set.