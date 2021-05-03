Biden to speak at US Coast Guard Academy graduation

According to The Day newspaper, the president will deliver the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation in New London, Conn., on May 19

NEW LONDON, Conn. — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Connecticut later this month, the White House announced Monday.

Biden will travel to New London, Conn., on Wednesday, May 19, according to a release from the White House. Details of the trip have not yet been released.

The Day, a New London newspaper, reported Monday that the president will speak at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation on May 19. He will deliver the keynote address, the Coast Guard Academy said in a release.

Biden previously spoke at the academy's graduation in 2013, when he was vice president.

In a release, academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly said they are honored to host the president to celebrate the Class of 2021.

"It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage," Kelly said.

The president, first lady, and other Biden administration officials are touring the country as part of the "Getting America Back on Track Tour," which seeks to highlight how Biden's American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan will benefit schools, according to the White House.