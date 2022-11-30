Biden to serve Maine lobster to French president as NOAA regulations loom

NOAA operates under the president and has mandated further changes to gear and fishing zone closures. The former has been stalled by a federal judge.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made final preparations one day before hosting French President Emmanual and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House.

It was to be the first state dinner since Biden took office.

According to a Wednesday email from the White House, "The First Lady with White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and White House Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison and their teams to create the following menu for the State Dinner."

Per Biden's specifications, the heads of state and their guests would be treated to cheeses from Wisconsin and Oregon, paired with Nappa Valley wines.

But, above the appetizers and color-coordinated floral arrangements, butter-poached Maine lobster was at the very top of the menu.

Normally, this would not be out of place. Lobster is as beloved in France as in America and is even considered among traditional French holiday staples. But, while the Bidens proudly ordered 200 crustaceans for their most important meal in year, the administration has, in part, caused it to be absent from many a dinner table across the country over the past year.

Exactly two weeks before Thursday's state dinner, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered a two-year extension before federal regulations would take effect that would require new lobster fishing gear and fewer lines in the water — all in an effort to avoid the endangered right whale from getting entangled.

That decision is the latest chapter, as ongoing legal battles continue to throw the lobster industry in limbo. No right whale death has ever been attributed to Maine lobster fishing gear. But NOAA and other environmental organizations believe it still poses the greatest risk of harm to the animal.

Changes have included reinstating a federal fishing area closure from October to January, and new weak links in rope that fishermen complain could snap even under heavy storm swells — let alone a right whale.

In September, the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch designated Maine Lobster as a food to "avoid," directly citing a threat to right whales. Thousands of food distribution companies, including meal order giants Hello Fresh and Blue Apron, followed the Watch's recommendations and announced they would pull Maine lobster from their menus. On Nov. 21, Whole Foods announced it would stop buying Maine lobster. In its explanation, the company said cited the Watch's designation.

Maine's Congressional delegation and fisherman representatives have denounced the moves. During a Sept. 9 press conference, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, called the aquarium an "arrogant fish zoo," and has since proposed the Red List Monterey Bay Aquarium Act, aimed at cutting federal funding to the nonprofit. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is a co-sponsor.

In an October 5 letter to the delegation and Gov. Janet Mills, Julie Packard, Executive Director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, repeatedly cited NOAA opinions when telling Maine's leaders she would not be overturning the Maine lobster "red listing."

Yet, scores of lobsters were purchased and shipped to the White House for Thursday. This could leave some Mainers asking why the lobsters, which were deemed unsustainable by scientists who answer to the president, were acceptable to serve at a dinner party.