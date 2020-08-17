Biden campaign and Maine Democratic leaders hosting DNC virtual watch parties

Biden's Maine campaign teams up with more than a dozen Democratic leaders for virtual pre-programming watch parties for the Democratic National Convention.

MAINE, Maine — Democratic leaders from across the state of Maine will host pre-program virtual watch parties for the week of the Democratic National Convention.

Kicking off on Monday, August 17, State Rep. Craig Hickman, City Councilor Pious Ali, and City Councilor Angela Okafor will host the Maine Democratic National Convention pre-program virtual watch party.

On Tuesday, August 18, House Assistant Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau will be joined by State Rep. Mattie Daughtry and City Councilor Sarah Nichols to host a Maine Democratic National Convention pre-program virtual watch party.

On Wednesday, August 19, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree will be joined by Senate Assistant Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli and State Rep. Michelle Dunphy to host a Maine Democratic National Convention pre-program virtual watch party.

On Thursday, August 20, Ambassador Susan Rice will host a Maine Democratic National Convention virtual watch party. She will be joined by Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck, State Senator Rebecca Millett, and Portland City Councilor Jill Duson.

Logistical information:

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

Start Time: 8:15 p.m.

Event Attendance: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.







TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

Start Time: 8:15 p.m.

Event Attendance: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.







WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Start Time: 8:15 p.m.

Event Attendance: Members of the public who wish to attend can RSVP HERE.







THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Start Time: 8:15 p.m.