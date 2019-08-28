PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally and breakfast in Maine this Labor Day Weekend.

The Vermont senator's campaign announced Wednesday nine stops in New Hampshire and Maine from Sunday to Tuesday, Sept. 1-3.

A rally is scheduled to be held 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Portland's State Theatre, followed by an 8:30 a.m. breakfast at the Irish Heritage Center.

Both events are open to the public. The campaign encourages RSVPs for the rally, where doors open at 6 p.m. The breakfast is ticketed at $25 per person.

Sen. Sanders, 77, ran for president in 2016, but did not win his party's nomination. He did win Maine's caucuses, beating Hillary Clinton 64%-35%.

Here's the full schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 1

Ice Cream Social/Town Hall, Raymond N.H.

3 p.m. (2 p.m.) - Raymond High School

Rally, Dover, N.H.

5 p.m. (4 p.m.) - Rotary Arts Pavilion

Rally, Portland, Maine

7:30 p.m. (6 p.m.) - State Theatre

Monday, Sept. 2

Breakfast, Portland, Maine

8:30 a.m. - Irish Heritage Center

Parade, Milford, N.H.

12:30 p.m. (noon) - Milford High School

Ice Cream Social/Town Hall, Peterborough, N.H.

3 p.m. (2 p.m.) - Putnam Park

Ice Cream Social/Town Hall, Claremont, N.H.

5:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m.) - Common Man Inn

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Breakfast, Epsom, N.H.

9:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.) - Circle 9 Ranch Campground

Ice Cream Social/Town Hall, Nashua, N.H.

12:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m.) - Nashua Community College