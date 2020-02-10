Bernie Sanders hits the Biden campaign trail, will head to NH for a rally on Saturday

Bernie Sanders is slated to host a socially distanced outdoor rally in Lebanon, New Hampshire on Saturday. The rally will focus on how to vote.

LEBANON, New Hampshire — Vermont Sen. and former Democratic candidate for president Bernie Sanders will travel to New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct. 3, for a 'Vote Now' rally, the Biden-Harris campaign announced Friday.

According to the campaign, the socially distanced, outdoor rally will focus on "what's at stake for Granite State families" and will highlight all the ways to vote in NH, including voting in-person absentee now at their local clerk’s office, dropping off their absentee ballots at their local clerk’s office, voting by mail, or voting in-person on Election Day.

The rally will be in Lebanon at 3 p.m. Spokesman Mike Casca says the outdoor rally will be capped to keep crowds from growing too large. The venue has not yet been announced.

The Biden campaign says attendees will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

This will be Sanders' first public appearance in New Hampshire since he won the state's first-in-the-nation primary in February.

Yes, the world has changed with this pandemic, but we must all do the best that we can to create a historic turnout and get rid of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/VgIL1LZMlk — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 1, 2020

Despite winning the NH primary, tying for first in the Iowa caucus, and having a strong showing in a handful of other states, Sanders fell far behind Biden in the delegate count, making his victory towards the Democratic nomination "virtually impossible," as he put it.

Sanders dropped out of the presidential race in early March, and five days later announced his endorsement of Biden.

"We need you in the White House. I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe," Sanders said to Biden in a livestream broadcast during his endorsement announcement.

Sanders will also head to battleground state Michigan in the first leg of his in-person events supporting Biden.

Sanders hitting the road again comes as Trump has increasingly sought to paint Biden as beholden to progressive activists and the “radical left.” Biden, who won the primary largely as a moderate, says he wants to build a broad coalition of support from all Democrats and as many Republicans as possible — but has noted that he doesn't support some of Sanders' most progressive ideas.

Sanders reiterated on ABC's “The View” this week that Biden doesn't share his support for “Medicare for All.”

“He does not agree with me, though I wish he did,” Sanders said.