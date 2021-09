According to Axios, O'Rourke will announce later this year his plans to challenge Gov. Abbott.

EL PASO, Texas — Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke is getting ready to run for Texas governor. That's according to a report from Axios.

Texas political operatives told the website the official announcement is expected later this year.

KHOU 11 reached out to representatives of O'Rourke who said late Monday “no decisions have been made and nothing is imminent.”