LEWISTON, Maine — Ben Chin spoke out for the first time since the scandal broke out that his campaign emails were stolen by his opponent, former Lewiston mayor, Shane Bouchard on Saturday at the Elevating Women's Voices event in Lewiston.

Chin lost to Bouchard in the 2017 race for mayor of Lewiston.

Bouchard resigned Friday after a host of controversies that include racist texts, an affair, criminal allegations, and Ben Chin's eaked e-mails.

The emails were revealed earlier this week by the woman who says she was his mistress.

"It's water under the bridge", says Chin, when asked if he would be taking legal action against Bouchard.