AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine now has an official state ballad.

"Ballad of the 20th Maine" by The Ghost of Paul Revere was established as such Friday during a ceremony in the State House's Hall of Flags.

Gov. Janet Mills signed into law LD 1541, introduced in April by Rep. Scott Cuddy, D-Winterport, and the band also performed their ballad.

The ballad tells the story of the 2nd Maine Infantry Regiment through the eyes of soldier Andrew Tozier, son of Litchfield, as the unit joined the 20th Maine and fought valiantly at Little Round Top in the Battle of Gettysburg.

"Music transcends the bounds of time, distance, language, and culture to bring people together," Gov. Mills said. "The 'Ballad of the 20th Maine' does just that by reminding us of our proud heritage, the role our great state has played in the history of our nation, and to be forever grateful to those who served and saved our country."

Rep. Cuddy says the distinction honors courage of Mainers who fought in the Civil War, the tenacity of Maine people and adds to the state's catalog of representative art while promoting its wealth of artistic talent.

Maine's state song is "The State of Maine Song," by Roger Vinton Snow, and its state march is "The Dirigo March" by Leo Pepin, adopted in 1931 and 2012, respectively. "Ballad of the 20th Maine" is Maine’s first state ballad.

The law will take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the Legislature.