AUGUSTA, Maine — Hundreds of federal employees across the state are set to miss their second pay day Friday as the government shutdown enters day 35.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday she is backing an emergency bill to support the more than 1,100 federal workers impacted by the shutdown in Maine.

TSA officers, Coast Guard personnel and Border Patrol agents are all going on five weeks without pay as many of them continue to work.

"This shutdown is exactly the type of gridlock and dysfunction that Maine people are tired of, and we will not stand idly by as Maine people suffer as a result of it,” Mills said in a statement.

The bill sponsored by democratic Senate President Troy Jackson would allow the state to guarantee loans up to $5,000 per employee—the equivalent of one month’s net pay.

Maine banks and credit unions would issue the loans with the backing of the state.

Mills is urging lawmakers to get the legislation passed and on her desk immediately.