AUGUSTA, Maine — Activist from low-income, organized labor and health care groups want Maine to increase spending on a range of social programs, and increase funding for schools and communities.

Several dozen members of a range of groups, calling themselves the Prosperity Coalition, rallied outside the legislative chambers Thursday morning. They say the proposed state budget currently does not go far enough to address the needs in Maine.

RELATED: Mills asks for nearly $240 million in bonds

Coalition members say they want the state to increase taxes on higher income residents, to generate more money to meet social needs.

The new, two-year state budget is still bring negotiated, but is expected to be close to $8 billion. Coalition members say that is still insufficient to meet needs for education, health care and other government programs.