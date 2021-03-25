Aroostook County Republicans vote to censure Collins over impeachment vote

Sen. Susan Collins received her first official censure vote Wednesday night.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Republicans in Maine Sen. Susan Collin's home county of Aroostook have voted to censure her for her decision in January to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

This is the first Maine county to do so. Meanwhile, The Maine Republican Party said it will meet on Saturday to consider censuring Collins, one of seven GOP senators who voted against their party and drew strong criticism as a result from Republicans in their home states. A yes vote by the statewide committee is considered unlikely by observers.

"We want to hold them accountable," said Aroostook County Committee Chair John DeVeau, referring to the Maine Republican Party. "Nobody has taken any actions to hold (Collins) accountable for her decision, and many of us in the party feel like we're being disenfranchised. Some are even talking about leaving," he said.

Signed by 19 members, the censure resolution states that "Senator Collins public statements in support of the language, actions, and promotion of an illegal, unethical, unconstitutional 'impeachment' of former President Trump, undermines the conservative and ethical values promoted by the Aroostook County Republicans and the Maine Republican Party and as demonstrated, is a purely self-serving, vindictive and punitive action by those with establishment political objectives."