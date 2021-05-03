Appropriations Committee votes to approve supplemental budget

The committee voted 8 to 5 Thursday night to approve a supplemental budget that the Maine Legislature will now vote on next week.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Legislature will vote next week on a package of budget and tax changes for the rest of the current fiscal year, but there is a party-line split that could prevent the plan from passing.

The Appropriations Committee voted 8 to 5 Thursday night, along party lines, to approve a supplemental budget. It adjusts spending for state programs in the budget that runs until the end of June.

The plan includes a tax deduction for Mainers who collected unemployment due to the COVID pandemic. Democrats on the committee said it will benefit about $100,000 Maine workers, saving them $300 or more on their income taxes.

The budget also eliminates any tax on federal PPP benefits for more than $26,000 small businesses, but still taxes the benefits of 251 businesses that received more than a million dollars in PPP assistance.

Republicans had pushed repeatedly for those businesses to also get the same tax relief and voted against the plan as a result.

That sets the stage for a vote in the full Legislature next week, which will require a two-thirds majority vote. Democrats won’t be able to reach that number of votes without some Republican support, meaning party leaders may need to figure out a compromise.