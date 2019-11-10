LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Dale Crafts says he started thinking about running for Congress about six weeks ago -- that was when he got a phone call from former Governor Paul LePage.

On Thursday, Crafts went before a crowd of family and friends in Lisbon to announce he is running for the seat in Maine's Second Congressional District.

Crafts owns several local businesses and is a former Republican legislator. He is the third member of the GOP to enter the Second District race. Eric Brakey started his campaign several months ago, while Adrienne Bennett announced her candidacy earlier this week.

Crafts shares many of the same views, including the belief that CD2 voters are looking for a conservative to replace first term Democrat Rep. Jared Golden.

However, Crafts also has something the other candidates do not. The endorsement of Paul LePage.

The former Governor is arguably the most influential person in Maine's Republican Party, and his endorsement is likely to be a significant boost for Crafts.

"The Governor actually called me," Crafts says of LePage urging him to run. "He didn't officially endorse me then but he did three days ago. He has endorsed me now."

That endorsement may have been a surprise to the other candidates, especially Bennett. She worked as press secretary for most of LePage's time as Governor, and says she had a long discussion with him before deciding to enter the race.

Bennett announced her campaign just two days ago and said at the time she thought the former Governor might choose to not endorse in the GOP primary.

Eric Brakey, in a written statement from his campaign, did not comment directly on the endorsement, but said he "has the only grass roots organization" that can beat Golden.

Dale Crafts took several swipes at Golden in his announcement, saying he thinks the Lewiston Democrat is out of step with the majority of voters in the district, CD2 is almost evenly split between the major parties. According to numbers from the Maine Republican Party, the district has:

149,692 Republicans, 148,215 Democrats and 181,371 unenrolled voters.

Crafts says he thinks those numbers will help him.

"Unlike Jared Golden I have built, owned and run several businesses. I have met payroll and managed employees. I know what it takes to succeed in business," Crafts said. "Nancy Pelosi opposes the policies of making our economy great again every chance she has."

Golden's spokesman says the Congressman was busy focusing on his regular duties Thursday, and not commenting on the three potential opponents.

"Mainers are tired of the never-ending partisan campaign cycle," the statement reads. "Congressman Golden is focused on doing his job....and working on the issues that matter most to Mainers all across the 2nd District."

The three GOP candidates have lots of time to battle it out. The party primary will select the candidate to run against Golden, but that won't happen until next June.