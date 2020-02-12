AG Frey re-elected to second term

“I am honored that the Legislature has placed their trust in me to continue serving as Maine’s Attorney General," Frey said Wednesday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a joint convention of the Maine House and Senate on Wednesday, Democrat Aaron Frey was re-elected to a second two-year term as Maine's 58th Attorney General. He was nominated by Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, and Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth.

In a statement, Frey said he's "honored that the Legislature has placed their trust in me to continue serving as Maine's Attorney General."

“It has been a privilege to work with the attorneys and staff in the Office of the Attorney General who work tirelessly on behalf of the people of our state to ensure that Maine benefits from the highest caliber of legal representation," Frey said.

“As Attorney General, I am sworn to defend the Constitution and to ensure that the rule of law is protected," Frey continued.

Frey, of Bangor, has been a vocal advocate for election integrity in recent months as the country faced a crucial election cycle amid the pandemic. Frey had joined Attorneys General across the country in demanding changes to the U.S. Postal Service be stopped ahead of the election, and more recently in calling on AG William Barr to reverse a new policy that would "erode the public’s confidence in the election."

Frey said, "I also will continue to work with the Legislature and the Mills administration to ensure that our state does everything in its power to address the pandemic, to combat the opioid crisis and obtain accountability for opioid manufacturers, to engage productively in the process of creating substantial reforms in the state’s relationship with Maine’s tribal nations, and to find meaningful ways to make our criminal justice system more equitable.”

Prior to being elected to serve as Maine’s 58th Attorney General in 2018, Frey worked in a private legal practice in Bangor, focusing on matters involving criminal defense and family law. He represented part of Bangor and part of Orono for three terms in the Maine House of Representatives, from 2012 to 2018. In the Legislature, he was a member of the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.

The Attorney General is Maine’s chief law enforcement officer and represents the state in legal matters ranging from child support enforcement, civil rights, and consumer protection to the prosecution of homicides, felony drug cases, and major fraud. The Attorney General is also a member of the Baxter Park Authority, overseeing the 209,000 wilderness acres of the Baxter State Park.

Frey will be sworn in for his second term in early January.