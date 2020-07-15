After supporting Collins since 2002, Human Rights Campaign flips to endorse Gideon

Democratic nominee for US Senate Sara Gideon was named among six candidates as pro-equality leaders for US Senate by the Human Rights Campaign.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sara Gideon is capitalizing on her momentum on the heels of her Democratic State Primary victory Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced their endorsement of Gideon in the Maine Senate race, an endorsement Collins has held in every race since 2002.

“Despite Susan Collins’ record of support on certain key LGBTQ issues, her support of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump’s agenda, endorsement of Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court and failure to hold Donald Trump accountable, is simply untenable,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement.

In the 112th Congress, the Congress immediately prior to Collins’ 2014 HRC endorsement, she earned an 82 on the HRC Congressional Scorecard. In their most recent survey, the HRC says Collins' score dropped dramatically to a 33.

The endorsement for Gideon was announced alongside five other candidates, in what the HRC calls “Pro-Equality Leaders” who are “crucial to establishing a pro-equality majority in the U.S. Senate to finally break Sen. Mitch McConnell’s stranglehold on LGBTQ rights and protections, including passing the Equality Act.”

In addition to Gideon, the newly-endorsed candidates include:

Theresa Greenfield (D-Iowa)

MJ Hegar (D-Texas)

John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.)

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.)

.@SaraGideon will support pro-equality leadership in the Senate that will help us move our country forward by passing the #EqualityAct & live up to the principles of our democracy. Read more about @HRC's latest round of Senate endorsements: https://t.co/lRSOaLAPuY — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) July 15, 2020

“Every Mainer, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, deserves a seat at the table in discussions about our future and I’m honored to have the endorsement of the Human Rights Campaign in this race,” Gideon said in a statement. “In the State House, we passed landmark legislation banning conversion therapy and strengthening the Maine Human Rights Act to protect LGBTQ Mainers from discrimination based on gender identity. I look forward to bringing the same dedication to full equality to Washington, and will always fight for the right of all Mainers to live without fear of discrimination.”