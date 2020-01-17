After Thursday's storm, activists gathered in Congress Square Park with signs to urge Senator Collins to support a fair impeachment trial.

Activists want Senator Collins to ensure witnesses and documents will be included in the impeachment process. Portland City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau was in attendance.

"People have shown up after a snow storm. It is cold out here, as people behind me can attest to, but what people are saying here tonight, and I want to be one hundred percent clear about that, is that they demand impartial justice," Thibodeau told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Also in the crowd was Diane Russell, a Former Maine Representative, who has a clear vision of what she thinks the Maine people are worried about.

"Whether you like Trump or not, there are a lot of people in this state who are very very concerned about Trump's actions, the people who have executed those actions, and what that means for our national security," Russell explained.

Senator Angus King has indicated his support for calling witnesses.

