ACLU of Maine launches voter protection hotline, offering interpretation services in more than 200 languages

MAINE, USA — The ACLU of Maine is encouraging voters to call or text its 2020 Voter Protection Hotline if they have questions about voting or if they experience trouble at any point in the voting process – from registering to vote, to casting an absentee ballot, to voting at the polls on Election Day.

The hotline offers on-demand interpretation services in more than 200 languages. Voters who do not speak English or have limited English proficiency are encouraged to call if they have questions or encounter issues with voting.

The hotline is staffed by volunteers and ACLU staff from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Election Day on November 3.

Voters can leave a message if they call outside of those hours, or if they do not immediately reach a hotline staffer. According to the ALCU of Maine, calls will be returned.

The number for the hotline is 207-204-VOTE (8683). The TTY line is 207-204-8684. Voters can also email voting@aclumaine.org.

“We could not do this without our incredible volunteers,” Dhivya Singaram, engagement coordinator for the ACLU of Maine, said. “It’s amazing to see the energy our volunteers have for helping their fellow Mainers, and making sure every eligible voter can make their voice heard.”