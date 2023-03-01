A new bill could reverse Maine's plastic bag ban

LD 425 was proposed to the Legislature on Wednesday and would reverse the plastic bag ban put in place a year and a half ago.

AUGUSTA, Maine — About a year and a half ago, Maine banned the use of single-use plastic bags. Now, Republican lawmakers want to reverse the ban with a bill that is being introduced to the Legislature.

Rep. Chad Perkins, R- Dover-Foxcroft, is sponsoring the bill and said he has read dozens of studies on the topic and learned that single-use plastic bags might actually be better for the environment than paper or reusable plastic bags.

"It takes four times as much energy to make a paper bag than to make a single-use plastic bag, and those paper bags produce 50% more pollution and use four times as much water as the single-use plastic bags. And on top of that, it creates a sharp increase in the release of methane which is a greenhouse gas," Perkins said.

Environmental groups opposed this bill, including a group called Don't Waste Maine, which said that the ban on single-use plastic bags has been positive for the state of Maine and the people who live here.

This bill will go to a work session before heading to the Legislature for a vote.