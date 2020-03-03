BANGOR, Maine — Dedham, Brewer and Bangor.

Small, medium and large.

On Super Tuesday, NEWS CENTER Maine visited all three communities to see how voting differs in different sized communities.

In Dedham, just a handful of booths set up for the towns 1300 registered voters.

Michelle Begin works at the Dedham town office, she said one challenge is finding people to work the polls.

"We do pay some volunteers but it's hard to find people to come in for a half a day, or a full day. It's a long day," she said.

From small to medium, in Brewer, about 7,500 people are registered to vote.

"It's still a small-town feel," City Clerk, Ronda Hogan said.

Hogan added that while people are interested in voting in the democratic primary and on the referendum question, in Brewer they're also interested in electing a new person to the Maine House of Representatives.

Gene Vanbeek has lived in Brewer for about fifteen years. He said it's easy to vote there.

"I lived in Vegas for about ten years and that is the worst place to live because you stand in line for five hours for the DMV and the same thing for voting," he said.

Across the river to Bangor, one of the state's largest cities.

"You never know what you're going to find and we're always balancing against the cost of running an election versus the number of people you can push through in a short period of time," Austin Brower said. Brower has been volunteering on Election Day for about three years.

He said while there are challenges, there are also opportunities.

No matter the size of the community, people seem to have a good experience whenever going out to vote here in Maine.

