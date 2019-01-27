MAINE, USA — The latest front in the battle over Medicaid opened this past week when Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) rejected a waiver from the Trump administration, granted in the waning days of the Paul LePage administration, which would have allowed for new work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Republicans have criticized Mills for rolling back welfare reforms enacted under former Gov. LePage.

NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts Phil Harriman and John Richardson disagree over the wisdom of Mills' decision.

Richardson, a Democrat and former Speaker of the House, says "Elections have consequences. And this is a governor who thinks that that was a harsh, unfair provision within the rules, and she's taking it out."

Harriman, a Republican who served in the Maine Senate, believes it is reasonable to have able-bodied MaineCare recipients expected to do something, either volunteering or part-time work. he says "I don't think it's so harsh and harmful to expect that if they're going to get welfare benefits."

Harriman adds "I think Governor Mills took on this change in policy, but I don't see what the net gain is."

Gov. Mills also stepped into the abortion debate, reaffirming her commitment to protecting reproductive rights for women in Maine. Mills said "If the politicians want to roll back the rights of Maine women... if they want to come after critical health care services for Maine women, they will have to get through me first as Governor."

Harriman doesn't see any particular threat to those rights at the moment. "I think in Maine we have had a very clear and long-standing policy on reproductive choices. Those aren't going to be addressed anytime soon that I can see from the Legislature. And I don't see it happening in Washington from a legislative standpoint either."

Richardson believes the governor is right to step up and take a strong stand. "Because what's happening is they're not directly attacking Roe versus Wade, what they're doing is nibbling around the edges as to access and affordability."

Gov. Mills promised in her inaugural address to create a new position in state government to spearhead the fight against the opioid crisis. She named veteran lobbyist Gordon Smith, executive vice president of the Maine Medical Association as the Director of Opioid response. Our analysts applaud the choice of Smith.

Says Richardson, "I think he's the kind of person that if he can bring together doctors, hospitals, other providers, he can have a real influence on them. And when he says 'this is what we need to do to make changes to get to the core of this problem,' I think they'll listen to him."

And Harriman says Smith "knows his way around the State House. His profession is working with physicians around the state. He's an ideal choice."

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.