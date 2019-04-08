PORTLAND, Maine — GIDEON ADMITS CAMPAIGN FINANCE VIOLATIONS



Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, who is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, has admitted violating federal campaign finance law by using her own political action committee to reimburse herself for donations she made to other candidates in 2015 and 2016. Her campaign manager said Gideon's fundraising committee received "incorrect guidance" on how to process such contributions.



Former Republican state Senator Phil Harriman says "It is essentially money laundering when you personally make a donation to a candidate, and then go to your political action committee to get reimbursed, that is clearly against the law."



But Harriman says what matters more is how Gideon reacts going forward.

Democrat John Richardson, a former Speaker of the House, says "It's very clear this is an honest but mistaken belief that she was following the rules. Nothing will happen long term for Sara Gideon. This is more of a speed bump."



BRAKEY RUNNING FOR CONGRESS



Former state Senator Eric Brakey has filed paperwork with the FEC to run for the Republican nomination for Congress in the second district. Brakey was the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate last year, losing to Sen. Angus King.

Brakey says he has raised more than $100,000 for this race.

Our NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts say they don't expect we'll see a primary between Brakey and former Rep. Bruce Poliquin.



Says Richardson, " It appears that Poliquin has given the nod to Brakey... many Republicans wouldn't be giving him the significant amount of money he's raised at this point if in fact Bruce Poliquin had signaled that he would still be in the race."



Harriman agrees, saying "It's clear that Brakey is going to have an opportunity to run unchallenged."



GOLDEN OPPOSES IMPEACHMENT



A majority of House Democrats now back an impeachment inquire against President Trump. First district Rep. Chellie Pingree supports the idea.

But Maine's second district Representative, Democrat Jared Golden, does not.

Golden says that effort is not the way to address the needs of his constituents.



Harriman and Richardson believe that's good politics for Golden.



Harriman says "I think it's a clear indication that someone like Chellie Pingree, who has got political capital in the bank, can be more of a maverick if you will on issues, where Jared Golden is saying 'I've got my ear to the ground and I'm not hearing my constituents talk about impeaching the president.'"



Richardson believes jobs are the top priority for people in CD-2. "Jared has been talking about that nonstop. So if he stays on that message, he's in good shape, because for them, whether this president is impeached or not doesn't put food on the table. What puts food on the table is a good job."



Our analysts also talk about the shape of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after the second round of nationally televised debates.



Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.