WINTERPORT, Maine — Police in Winterport are seeking information surrounding an act of vandalism that occurred sometime over the weekend in Abbott Park.

According to the town's Facebook post, police believe the new softball field dugouts and some of the playground equipment was vandalized with spray paint sometime Friday evening or early Saturday.

NEWS CENTER Maine

"A lot of time, effort and money has been invested in the fields and the playground in order to provide a safe place for our children to play," the Facebook post read. "The actions of a few individuals to try to ruin what has been built will never succeed when members of our community come together to make things better."

According to the post, a number of people from the community came out Sunday to help clean up the damage. The town says the dugouts were scheduled to be painted in the Fall but a professional painter has offered to take care of them sooner.

"We also want to thank everyone else who offered to help repair this damage," the post read. "Winterport is a community filled with great people -- we will move beyond this destruction, knowing that our community is even stronger when we work together!"

Anyone who has any information related to the vandalism is asked to contact the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department.