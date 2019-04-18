BERLIN, N.H. — The Berlin Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 11-year-old, Korey Darling.

Darling is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants with an orange stripe down the side of the pants and sneakers. His head is currently shaved.

The police say they don't suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone seeing Darling or having any information is asked to contact the police department at 603-752-3131. Police are asking residents there to check sheds, outbuildings, and vehicles parked on their property.

The police are also making the public there aware of an increased police presence while they search.



