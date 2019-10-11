YARMOUTH, Maine — The Yarmouth Police Department says its officers saved a man threatening to jump off an I-295 overpass on Saturday morning.

Posting to Facebook, the police department says it received many calls about a "suicidal made" on the Bayview Street overpass over I-295.

According to the post, officers arrived on the scene and found the male "straddling the railing of the overpass, threatening to jump."

Officials closed the northbound lanes of I-295 while officers spoke to the man.

"After approximately 20 minutes, officers were able to take the subject into protective custody without incident," says the department.

I-295 lanes were reopened shortly after the man was taken to safety.