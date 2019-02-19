CUMBERLAND, Maine — Police are reminding Mainers that it is against the law to plow, snowblow or shovel snow into public streets and roads.

Cumberland Police say they have seen an increase in private plows, tractors and snowblowers pushing or throwing snow into public streets and roads.

In 1993, Maine law added this statute: A person may not place and allow to remain on a public way snow or slush that has not accumulated there naturally.

Police say there is a $205 fine for violating the state law that was adopted in 1993.