PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a shooting death in the city overnight.

It happened on Milton St. at 1:45 AM and there is no danger to the public, according to the department's Twitter page. Police say no arrests have been made and further information will be released later.

Portland Police are also investigating a shots fired incident on Sherman St. that they say is unrelated.

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.