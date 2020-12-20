Police investigating shooting outside Robbinston home

ROBBINSTON, Maine — Maine State Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday.
Maine State Police Spokesperson Katherine England says at approximately 1:48 p.m., Maine State Police from Troop J and the Major Crimes Unit North began investigating the shooting which occurred outside a home in Robbinston.
Investigators and members of the Evidence Response Team processed the scene and interviewed witnesses overnight.
A person who was injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and then life-flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
England says details about the case are not being released at this time, as it remains under investigation.