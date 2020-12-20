x
Police investigating shooting outside Robbinston home

Maine State Police say one person was injured in the shooting, taken to an area hospital and then life-flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

ROBBINSTON, Maine — Maine State Police is investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday. 

Maine State Police Spokesperson Katherine England says at approximately 1:48 p.m., Maine State Police from Troop J and the Major Crimes Unit North began investigating the shooting which occurred outside a home in Robbinston. 

Investigators and members of the Evidence Response Team processed the scene and interviewed witnesses overnight. 

A person who was injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and then life-flighted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. 

England says details about the case are not being released at this time, as it remains under investigation.

