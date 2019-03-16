PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a shooting death in the city overnight.

In a Tweet from the Portland Police Twitter page, it's stated, Portland Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Milton St at 1:45 AM. There is no danger to the public. No arrest has been made. Not connected to the Sherman St shooting. Further information will be released later.

Portland Police are also investigating what they are calling an unrelated shots fired incident on Sherman St.

RELATED: Police investigate shooting

NEWS CENTER Maine has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.