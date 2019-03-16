PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place inside a residence at 107 Milton St. 22-year-old Isahak Muse of Portland was shot during an altercation that occurred at 1:45 AM Saturday morning, said Portland Police Lieutenant Robert Martin.

Muse was found deceased when police and paramedics arrived at the scene he said. Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

They say there is no danger to the public, according to the department's Twitter page and police say no arrests have been made and further information will be released later.

Martin said an autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

Portland Police are also investigating another shooting incident on Sherman St. that they say is unrelated.

