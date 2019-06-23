OAKLAND, Maine — Police officers never know what kinds of calls they will have to respond to during a shift, that's why they have to be quick on their hooves.

Oakland Police Department received one of those calls recently when a goat reportedly chased a woman down a street, according to a post on its Facebook page.

The bizarre call didn't end there. An officer attempted to deescalate the situation but wound up going head-to-head with the goat. OPD eventually restrained the kid and charges were dropped. The owner never had to...bale...it out.