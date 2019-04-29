GRAY, Maine — Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Gray Saturday night.

Samantha Rinaldi, 40, was walking on Yarmouth Road when she was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

She later died at Maine Medical Center.

Jay Westra, 58, of North Yarmouth was arrested for allegedly operating under the influence and has since been released on bail.

Westra's wife, Kristin, was the subject of massive six-day Manhunt in October. Her body was found not far from her home in North Yarmouth. Her death was later ruled a suicide.

Police say Westra's 11-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of the accident.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Rinaldi's children put up a cross in her memory along Yarmouth Road Sunday evening.

The children posted pictures of their mom, placed flowers and wrote messages at the cross.

"Jaden - Son I love to the moon and back," one wrote.

Rinaldi's ex-husband, Aaron Ballard, told the paper, she was a "good mom" who "liked spending time with her kids."

Her four kids range in age from 14 to 20 years old.

Westra is set to appear in court in June.