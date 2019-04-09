MELBOURNE, Fla. — Rain and wind aren't the only things Hurricane Dorian is pushing onto Florida's shores.

As the storm began to crawl along the state's east coast on Tuesday, Melbourne police say someone found a suspicious package on a beach that turned out to be a brick of cocaine.

Police say an officer near Paradise Beach Park was approached by someone who says they saw a suspicious package wash up from the ocean. The officer said the package was "wrapped in a way that is consistent with a kilo of illegal drugs."

The package's content tested positive for cocaine.

Hours earlier, police said 25 other kilos of cocaine washed up on Cocoa Beach about 14 miles away.

RELATED: Live blog: Dorian leaves Bahamas devastated, moves along Florida Atlantic coast

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian moving north, packing winds up to 105 mph

RELATED: What happens underwater during a hurricane?

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.