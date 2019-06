BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police said a 66-year-old woman from Buxton died from her injuries she suffered after she was hit by 17-year-old young man from Windham Saturday night in Buxton.

Police did not identify the woman or the driver other than their ages, and said two Buxton officers arrived at the scene on Main Street near Salmon Falls Road.

Police said the woman had life-threatening injuries before they arrived.

Saco Police are helping reconstruct the crash.

This story will be updated.