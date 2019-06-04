PORTLAND, Maine — University of New England pharmacy students encourage the public to bring in prescription medications or vitamins and supplements you may have questions about.

RELATED: Pharmacy students volunteer to care for sick cats

Students and staff will be on hand Saturday morning at the Know Your Medication event to review expiration dates and there will be opportunities to speak with doctors, at no cost, to make adjustments to current prescriptions.

"In modern healthcare, we tend to rush patients through the system and sometimes people take medications and they are not fully aware of the side effects," said Dan Mickool, the director of continuing education. "This is a great personal touch for patients to come in and get specialized attention from the students and faculty who are experts in pharmacy and talk to them at length about their medications."

Saturday was not a drug take-back event, but there will be information on where to participate on April 27.

It's happening from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the College of Pharmacy in Portland.